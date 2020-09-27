NEWPORT Bus, the main operator for the City of Newport, has launched a mobile ticketing and real-time bus tracking app.

The Newport Bus app is available for free and can be downloaded to mobile devices from the App Store and the Google Play Store from Monday, September 28.

The app was developed in partnership with UrbanThings using the Ticketless platform, already trusted by many bus operators worldwide. The smart ticketing solution provides real-time information (RTI) and mobile ticketing which are integrated with the Newport Bus Ticketer ticket machines.

Using a combination of real time data and data-based predictions the mobile app will also inform passengers of bus occupancy levels and predicted occupancy at bus stops, thus enabling users to plan their journey with social distancing in mind.

The mobile app will bring multiple benefits to bus users. The main features of the Newport Bus app are:

Prior purchase of day tickets, weekly and 4-weekly passports for travel within the Newport Bus network.

Real-time bus time information and location of the approaching bus. The map also shows the traffic level in the city.

View of the occupancy levels of the approaching buses and the predicted level at individual stops.

Mobile tickets and passports can also be purchased and gifted to another Newport Bus app user, as well as receiving notifications when the ticket is used, making it ideal for parents to purchase tickets for their children.

Carl Partridge, CEO, Urban Things says:” We are delighted to be partnering with Newport Transport to provide a smart travel platform that brings together RTI and m-ticketing in a single app. The team there is eager to be at the forefront of new innovations, and we look forward to the ongoing relationship as we work with them to future-proof their systems.”

Scott Pearson, managing director for Newport Transport says: “The Ticketless platform provides the ideal solution for Newport Bus. It offers a modern, easy-to-use, and reliable mobile travel app to our passengers.

“Within an increasingly contactless and paperless world, the Newport Bus app has been designed to meet the high expectations of our customer.

“As part of our service improvement strategy, the launch of the app follows the implementation of contactless payments in March and will bring additional convenience and flexibility to bus travel and I am hopeful that it will encourage more people to give the bus a try and make the switch”.