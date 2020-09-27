When the UK and Wales governments announced lockdown measures in March, support for the measures was relatively high.

The governments always predicted that a second spike could come in the autumn and are now facing the need to make further decisions on restrictions.

To judge from my inbox support is less overwhelming.

Some think that measures do not go far enough and want the UK and Welsh governments to shut down everything, others think that we need to consider jobs and learn to live with the virus.

Our governments are trying to steer a path through these difficult waters and find an approach which can slow the spread of Covid-19 but which commands enough support to be effective and doesn’t lead to widespread job losses.

I fully understand the concerns of those arguing for more and less restrictions.

Although the decisions in Wales are entirely a matter for Welsh Government I am listening carefully to everyone, but for now I believe that the path being taken by Labour and Conservative governments represents a sensible approach.

Covid-19 has dominated our lives, but there are still other local campaigns going on.

Last year I met villagers from Bryn-y-Gwenin, near Abergavenny who were facing the loss of a cherished telephone box.

It is located near the walk route for the Skirrid in an area with poor mobile reception so in the event of there being the need to call an ambulance it could be a lifesaver.

Villagers have offered to maintain the box and use it to keep a defibrillator but last week received a message that it was going to be removed. It may seem like a small thing with all that is going on but small things matter.

The phone box has been cherished bay the village since the Second World War when it was used to warn of air raids. I am sure BT have more important things to worry about and I have been in touch to ask them to save the box.

Prior to March I held regular surgeries either in the Usk office or in various locations across the county.

We have changed our working practises but the surgeries are now happening by Zoom.

If you have problem which you need to discuss please do not hesitate to get in touch either by telephone or email. My office continues to work and I will be happy to meet you and try to help.