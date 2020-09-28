Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you've recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us

This is Jorgie Palmer who was born a month early on August 3 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 3oz. Jorgie is the first child of Alana George and Robin Palmer, of Newport.

Eleanor Jayne Morgan Frewin was born by Caesarian section on August 8 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 5oz. She is the first child of Claire Morgan and Keith Frewin, of Newport.

Hello to Dylan David Edwards, born on August 20 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 12oz. Dylan is the first child of Lauren Watkins and Jamie-Rhys Edwards, of Pontypool.

Albie George Peter Ross arrived on July 14 at the Royal Gwent Hospital after a Caesarian section weighing 9lb 7oz. He is the first child of Zoe Ross, of Chepstow.

Sonny Jude Lewis was born via an emergency Caesarian on August 19 at Neville Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 9lb 4oz. His parents are Keesha Rees and Craig Lewis, of Cwm, and his big sisters is Lola Alex Lewis (five).

Finley Cook arrived on July 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 10lbs. His parents are Rachael and Scott Cook, of Pontywaun, and he has a big brother Tobias, aged four.

Polly Elisabeth Llewellyn was born on August 8 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 5lb 10oz. Her mum is Cristal Llewellyn, of Rogerstone. Cristal said: "After my waters broke at 6am on August 5, a 69-hour labour, induction and emergency Caesarian section Polly was born bang on her due date at 03.50am. She spent two days in the neonatal intensive care unit due to her not breathing for 18 minutes on her own but is now doing amazingly well and thriving. Polly is a very special and very loved little baby girl."

This is Arthur John Hill who was born 13 days late on July 26 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 1oz. He is the first child of Daniel and Sian Hill, of Rogerstone.

Jenson Rigby was born two days into lockdown on March 25 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb 5oz. He is the first child of Natasha and Leon Rigby, of Cwmbran.