A THUG terrified his ex-girlfriend by threatening to blind her before pointing a gun at her cheek and vowing he would kill her mother and grandmother.

Stefan Ramsden, 29, from Newport, was in bed with his former partner when he flew into a rage last Christmas.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, said the defendant demanded that the woman tell him her password so he could check through her mobile phone.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Ramsden: “This was a relationship founded upon jealousy.

“You put your fingers into her eyes and told her she had 10 seconds or you would make her blind.

“The victim is slightly built and this must have been terrifying for her. You then hit and kicked her.

“You went to the fridge and you got a bottle of Lucozade and poured it over her and then went to get a bottle of milk and did the same.

“This was meant to demoralise her. To add insult to injury, you then went and got a handgun and you pointed a gun her cheek.

“You said she had five seconds or you were going to kill her mother and nan.”

Ramsden was arrested and while he was being held in custody on remand in Cardiff Prison in the New Year, he called his victim on the phone.

Mr Fryer said: “The defendant told her that he had lost everything and that his car had been repossessed.

“He said he had been punished enough.”

The prosecutor read out the victim’s personal statement which said: “I am worried he will kill me when he gets out. I think he really means it.”

Ramsden, of Dawson Close, admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, causing actual bodily harm and witness intimidation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had two previous convictions for two offences for sending a malicious message and possession of an offensive weapon.

The imitation gun Ramsden was tested by a police expert and was described as being “extremely realistic” but “not specially dangerous”.

It was also exempt from needing a firearms certificate.

Clare Wilks, mitigating, said: “This was a nasty incident. Fortunately, the injuries caused were minor.

“This was a toxic relationship and he was controlled by jealousy.”

Judge Jenkins jailed Ramsden was jailed for three years and he was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order.