NEWPORT City Council has defended its car park charges, following fresh calls for parking to be made free in the city.

Cllr William Routley said this week that the council should do more to encourage shoppers and visitors to the city, following the lead of Monmouthshire County Council, which in the summer announced a one-hour free parking scheme for several town centre car parks.

In Bridgend too, town centre council-owned car parks were also free to use during the summer.

"I’m calling on [city council leader] Cllr [Jane] Mudd to move fast and install free parking in all council-owned car parks with immediate effect, including the Kingsway car park," said Cllr Routley.

In response, the council defended its recent support for the city's businesses during the ongoing public health crisis, and said that making car parks free would equate to a big loss of revenue.

"Newport City Council has distributed more than £48 million to support businesses in the city during the pandemic," a spokeswoman for the local authority said.

"Free parking in its car parks would cost the council hundreds of thousands of pounds and would have to be funded either through savings in other services or through an increase in council tax."

The council also said parking in Newport is cheaper than "many other city centres".

Here's how Newport matches up with Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol for a typical short-stay shopping trip:

Newport's Kingsway Centre multi-storey car park costs 50p for up to one hour, £1 for up to two hours, and £2 for up to three hours in the daytime.The city council's pay-and-display car parks are more expensive, however, charging £2.50 for up to three hours (except Maindee Car Park, which has different rates).

In Cardiff, the council's city centre pay-and-display car parks typically cost £2.10 for up to one hour, £3.40 for up to two hours, and £4.10 for up to three hours.

In Swansea city centre, the council's pay-and-display car parks typically cost £1.20 for up to one hour, £2.40 for up to two hours, and £3.50 for up to three hours - but there is up to two hours' free parking at the Civic Centre.

In Bristol, the situation is more complicated, with charges varying between car parks.

A city centre pay-and-display ticket typically costs £1-2 for up to one hour, £2-3 for up to two hours, and £3-3.50 for up to three hours.

All car parking prices from council websites and correct at the time of printing.