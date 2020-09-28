A STRETCH of Caerleon Road will be closed to traffic and pedestrians today, signalling the start of an estimated 50 days of tree felling work.
Newport City Council said essential work was being done to cut down unsafe trees affected by ash dieback disease.
The road will be closed between the St Julians Inn (which will remain open) and New Road – the junction next to the Ship Inn.
“We realise that this will cause considerable inconvenience to residents and those wanting to travel to, from and through Caerleon," Newport City Councillor Roger Jeavons said earlier this month when the closure was first announced.
“However, it is absolutely vital that this work is carried out as quickly and safely as possible."
Diversions are in place for all traffic (see Newport City Council map above).