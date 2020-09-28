A CWMBRAN teenager has organised a virtual performance to raise-much needed funds for the Congress Theatre in Cwmbran.

Jake Harris, 17, from Croesyceiliog, will be performing with his band Midnight Ice - observing social distancing, of course - at the theatre on Wednesday, September 30 in aid of the youth theatre based there.

The teenager, who has been part of the youth theatre since he was eight years old, has spent the last few weeks organising the live stream with Greenroom Events – who helped with putting a virtual studio together.

He’s been given the reigns by Rachel Hamilton, director of the youth theatre, as well as Wayne Beecham, musical director and Christine Jennifer Felkin, choreographer. Helping him along the way is Jordan Davies, who usually helps with the shows

“It’s why I want to do this," said Jake. "I’ve gained all my training from them, but at the moment we’re not able to run classes."

Their junior show that would have taken place in July was cancelled - meaning the theatre lost an important source of fundraising.

“We need this to be a success,” Jake added.

“The Youth Theatre has been running for 27 years and it would be a shame to not see it continue. That’s the last thing we want”.

Jake said the theatre is “really struggling” at the moment and they have been trying to find suitable funding, but to no success.

With this live stream, the theatre group hope to not only raise money but also awareness to show that “we’re still here”.

The stream starts at 7.30pm and at 8pm will cut live to the exterior of the theatre, where it will be lit red in solidarity with every other theatre around the UK.

Midnight Ice consists of Jake Harris (lead vocals), Harry Brain (guitar), Evan Grew (bass), Tom Williams (drums), Alex Linton (trumpet) and Dan Davis (saxophone).

To watch the performance and donate on the night, head to their Facebook page @Congresstheatre.