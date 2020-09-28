A MARKHAM man wanted for breaching a restraining order and reports of threatening behaviour has been arrested.
Gwent Police have now located 26-year-old Jay Wallace after a police appeal last week.
MORE NEWS:
- Three-in-10 pupils miss school in part of Gwent as coronavirus hits attendance
- This Gwent council has become the latest to declare 'climate emergency'
- Sixth form pupil at Newport school tests positive for coronavirus
He was wanted in connection with reports of threatening behaviour on Friday, September 4 and a breach of a restraining order on Friday, April 10.