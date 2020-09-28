Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After a long delay and several months of rumours, Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day.

The massive online shopping event usually takes place in July, however, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic the online behemoth was forced to delay.

Now we can reveal that the two day Prime Day event will take place on October 13 and 14.

The event will run on these dates in the U.K, U.S., U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and for the first time, Turkey and Brazil.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day began back in 2015 in celebration of the online stores 20th anniversary.

Since then the "day" has become a 48-hour sales bonanza with thousands of deals and price reductions on offer.

Last year Amazon sold over 175 million items during the Prime Day sale and with so many of us relying on online shopping due to the Covid-19 pandemic that record is likely to be broken this year.

When is Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020 will start on Tuesday, October 13, at 12 AM and end at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, October 14.

What to expect

If previous years are anything to go by, expect to see deals on Amazon products like Echos, Kindles, Fire Tablets, and Ring Doorbells during Prime Day.

There will also more than likely be discounts on Amazon services like Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music as well.

You can also expect deals on popular cooking products like the coveted Instant Pot, 4K HDR TVs, headphones, vacuums, DNA test kits, and much more.

What’s different this year?

Along with the usual batch of deals, Amazon is putting special emphasis on supporting small businesses this year.

Anyone who spends £10 on products from selected small businesses in the weeks before Prime Day will be eligible to claim £10 credit to spend on October 13 or 14.

Speaking about the initiative Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager said: “After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for members to discover the very best from artisans and entrepreneurs in the UK, whilst saving big on everything they need and love from the comfort of their homes.”

Details about the Amazon small business promotion can be found on the Amazon Storefronts page.

How to prepare

The best thing you can do before Prime Day is to make sure you have a Prime membership—you can’t access the hundreds of deals otherwise.

The membership costs £79 for a yearly subscription or £7.99 for a monthly subscription.

But there are plenty of benefits to having a Prime membership other than Prime Day (i.e. free two-day shipping and Prime Video), so you might want to consider getting one anyway.

And if you’ve never signed up for Prime before, you can always sign up for the free 30-day trial right before Prime Day and cancel it before you get charged.

But if you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free trial right before Prime day to take advantage of the deals—just make sure you cancel after Prime Day so you aren’t charged with any subscription fees.

We here on the Reviewed team are already tracking pre-Prime Day sales, and when it begins, we'll be working around the clock to hunt out the best deals and help you avoid buying a dud just because it's ‘on sale’.

We vet every deal we see on Prime Day to make sure it's not only a good product but also a good price drop.

Watch this space for more info about Amazon Prime Day.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.