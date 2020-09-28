GREGGS have teamed up with JustEat to launch a new 'roller-skate' delivery service across the country.

Goodies such as sausage rolls, including their vegan version, breakfast and sweet treats will be just some of the products available on ‘rollers’ exclusively for delivery via Just Eat.

The new ‘Sausage Roll-er skating Squad’ will trial deliveries from the Ludgate Hill and Palmer Street Greggs shops in London - and it is hoped the service will be expanded across the UK if it proves to be a success.

Star support for new roller delivery squad

Love Island star and avid skater Maura Higgins tried her hand at the roller-skating service to launch the trial, saying: “Roller skating has been all over my timeline during lockdown, so after hanging up my ice-skates, I was really excited to give it a go as part of the Just Eat roller squad – what a cool way to have your sausage rolls delivered!”

Professional roller-skaters will be part of the trial service for Just Eat, which if successful, will be considered for further ‘roller-out’.

What have JustEat said about the new scheme?

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat UK managing director, said: “At Just Eat, we are always keen to explore new ways to improve our service for customers and so as the exclusive delivery partner for Greggs, we’re delighted to be trialling a roller-skating service for them.

"Our customers love Greggs and we hope our sausage roll-er squad will prove to be a fun but effective way of getting Greggs into the hands of our customers as quickly as possible!”

Where is the service available?

Greggs is available exclusively on Just Eat via the app or website, with no minimum spend.

To check availability in your area and for more information, visit www.just-eat.co.uk/takeaway/brands/greggs website.