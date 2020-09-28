THE South Wales Argus Sports Awards have been boosted by the news that Newport-based independent financial advisers Niche are the 2020 event’s headline sponsor.

As well as sponsoring the third annual ceremony, which takes place this autumn via an online broadcast, Niche will sponsor the coveted sports personality of the year crown.

The winner of that award, along with 13 others, will be revealed by television and radio presenter Jason Mohammad on Thursday, November 5.

Niche, which has a division that looks after professional sportspeople, was founded by current chairman Ray Adams in 2005 and is located overlooking the M4 next to the Brynglas Tunnels.

Managing director Matt Wiltshire joined the company in 2009 and, in that time, has seen Niche continually develop strong links with the local community.

“Last year we were lucky enough to win the contribution to the community award at the Argus business awards,” said Wiltshire.

“Everyone at Niche is a keen supporter of local sport and, from our perspective, grassroots sport is vitally important.

“The main thing for us is being able to support the Argus and the awards, so sponsoring this year’s event seemed like the perfect fit.

“We’ve supported local charities and organisations and sponsoring the Argus sports awards is an extension of that.”

Niche are also sponsors of the Dragons and Cardiff Devils, and they have former and current players working for them in ex-rugby ace Adam Hughes and ice hockey star Josh Batch.

They have also recently agreed to sponsor current Wales and Great Britain field hockey star Sarah Jones.

But it’s not just stars of the sports world that Niche give independent financial advice to, with members of the general public catered for at a fixed rate fee.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Niche as our headline sponsor for the 2020 South Wales Argus Sports Awards,” said South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi.

“We are delighted to say that this year’s sports awards are a complete sell out, and we cannot find the words to thank all of the local businesses involved in sponsoring this event, and for their continued support for our communities, especially at these challenging times, clearly demonstrating that together we are always stronger.

“We look forward to sharing this showcase event with you all on November 5.”

Those familiar with Niche will know the big screen on the side of their premises which is used by local charities and organisations to boost their exposure in the community.

The big screen, which is passed every day by more than 100,000 motorists on the M4, is available by calling 01633 859555.