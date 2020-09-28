A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drug supply after a raid saw a number of suspected class A drugs seized.
Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire officers and Operations team carried out a warrant under the misuse of drugs in Beechwood, Chepstow, where they found a number of suspected class A drugs.
