ARMED forces charity the SSAFA is urging members of the public in Gwent to help support veterans and serving personnel during the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although volunteers have been continuing to support the community during the pandemic, while operating under new guidelines to adhere to social distancing and other coronavirus regulations, many planned events have been postponed or cancelled.

The charity's Abergavenny and Blaenau Gwent Division divisional secretary, Trevor Scott, said: “Over the initial lockdown period, we remained quieter than usual as people were reluctant to come forward for help. But now things are resuming and we’re experiencing a ‘new normal’, we’re seeing a lot more people seeking help, including both financial and physical support.

“As a result of the lockdown, we have missed out on crucial funding through events and awareness raising. We have been really limited and have been financially impacted by the pandemic. However, our support for the Armed Forces community must continue.”

Some of their current support has been given to a long-retired veteran, a soldier at the end of his Army career and a single mother who left the Army after 11 years of service.

Mr Scott said: “We’ve recently supported an elderly gentleman who served in the British Army in the 1960s. He required a mobility scooter due to his ongoing health conditions. We were able to provide him with the scooter which has enabled him to get out more for essential trips, such as shopping and seeing his family.

“We also had a single mother approach us with three small children. She left the Army after 11 years of service when her marriage broke down. She was unable to make ends meet and had accumulated rent arrears and utility debts.

“She needed to move from Army accommodation to a new home elsewhere in the UK. Here at SSAFA, we provided one month’s rent and essential white/brown goods and bedding to help her and family set themselves up in their new home.

“She is now starting a university course and has found work to help provide for her family.”

They also provided funding for a soldier who was nearing the end of his Army career to attend a university course of his choice that would help him set up a new business venture.

Mr Scott said: “Many of those who now need our help have fought battles on our behalf to protect our freedoms and liberties, but they now need your help. This support from the public is crucial in supporting the Armed Forces community in Abergavenny and Blaenau Gwent.”

To find out more or to donate to SSAFA Gwent, contact 01633 246 269 or visit ssafa.org.uk/gwent

If you require support, please contact Forcesline on 0800 731 4880 or visit ssafa.org.uk/get-help