A NEWPORT man is wanted after breaching his licence.
Gwent Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Gareth Morgan.
He was released from prison last month and has since breached his licence conditions.
His initial sentence was three years and four months for possession with intent to supply drugs and he was sentenced last year at Cardiff Crown Court.
Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the force on 101 or contact them via their social media pages quoting the reference 2000330037.