THERE have been 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Gwent, out of 286 across Wales.
The latest statistics from Public Health Wales show that there are 17 new cases in Blaenau Gwent, 13 in Caerphilly, six in Newport, five in Torfaen (which goes into local lockdown from 6pm today) and one in Monmouthshire.
There have been no new coronavirus deaths in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, with every area of Wales – bar Ceredigion – recording at least one new case of the virus.
The Welsh total of coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic is now at 23,231.
The total number of people to have died since testing positive for the virus in Wales is still at 1,612.
There have also been two cases recorded by Public Health Wales in unknown areas, with 13 recorded by them from outside Wales.
Broken down by health board area, the new cases were found as follows:
Aneurin Bevan UHB – 42
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB – 36
Cardiff and Vale UHB – 58
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB – 75
Hywel Dda UHB – 20
Powys THB – Five
Swansea Bay UHB – 45
The total number of cases in Wales are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent – 17
Caerphilly – 13
Monmouthshire – One
Newport – Six
Torfaen – Five
Anglesey – Two
Conwy – Nine
Denbighshire – Six
Flintshire – 12
Gwynedd – Two
Wrexham – Five
Cardiff – 47
Vale of Glamorgan – 11
Bridgend – Seven
Merthyr Tydfil – 12
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 56
Carmarthenshire – 18
Ceredigion – None
Pembrokeshire – Two
Powys – Five
Neath Port Talbot – 19
Swansea – 26
Unknown – Two