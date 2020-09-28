MORRISONS has announced new measures to its online food box service that the chain say will help customers to get a delivery of groceries to their doorstep.

With demand for online delivery slots increasing across the retail sector, Morrisons have said they will be offering more ways to help customers buy its pre-prepared food boxes.

The new measures include:

Customers can opt for a weekly, fortnightly or monthly food box delivery so they can receive a regular and predictable home delivery.

Those who opt for this ‘subscription’ service will receive a five per cent discount.

To support customers who want to switch to its Food Boxes Morrisons is offering a further 20 per cent discount which will apply to the first shop. The code is BOX154864P.

Morrisons has set aside a facility in Wakefield, Yorkshire, with hundreds of staff to make food boxes for the nation.

Morrisons are also offering a Feed a Family Recipe Box to feed a family of four for five days.

With coronavirus case rates rising and new restrictions being introduced, supermarket bosses have said demand for food boxes has increased by 56 per cent in the last week.

When did Morrisons food boxes launch?

Morrisons food boxes were launched in March in response to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

They provide an alternative for customers who are not able to leave their home or would prefer not to visit a supermarket. Customers can choose from a range of pre-prepared boxes to meet their needs.

What have Morrisons said about these latest changes?

Aidan Buckley, director of Food to Order for Morrisons said: "Customers use our food box service to get fresh food and cupboard essentials delivered to their doorstep quickly.

"We are making the service simpler and even better value to ensure everyone can get access to affordable food at this difficult time."

What is includes in the 'Feed a Family' recipe box?

Morrisons is offering a Feed a Family Recipe Box to help families get through the week. It contains five meals to feed a family of four. Costing £30 each meal works out at only £1.50. A Cupboard Essentials box at £22 includes Long Life Milk, Soup, Rice, Pasta, Tuna, Beans, Custard Creams, Wine Gums and even a 4 pack of Toilet Roll.

Customers can also access a Beers, Wines and Gin Boxes, along with Flowers as treats for themselves or gifts for others.

The Morrisons food box range includes; a series of weekly ‘food parcel’ style Essentials Boxes for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans; Fruit, Meat and Fish boxes for households who want to stock up; and Gluten Free, and Lean Meat boxes for customers with special dietary requirements.

All boxes are ordered online and delivered to customers doors the next day by DPD.

What else have Morrisons announced?

On Monday (September 28), Morrison announced an SOS ‘Serve our Students’ food delivery service aimed at the thousands of young people who are self isolating in halls and campuses.

The Doorstep Delivery service will launch at the Birley and Cambridge Halls at Manchester Met University and will expand to other universities in due course.

Manchester Met has been particularly affected by the lockdown measures affecting student accommodation, with about 1,500 people asked to self-isolate.

Students at those campuses will be able to email students-ug@morrisonsplc.co.uk to place their order and it will be delivered to them the next day by Morrisons between 5pm - 7pm.

For further information and to order a Morrisons Food Box, visit https://www.morrisons.com/food-boxes/.