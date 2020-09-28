THE UK will officially leave the European Union at the end of 2020 - four years after the referendum vote took place in 2016.
Although not all changes have been agreed just yet, there are some things that will change immediately for everyone from January 2021. Some matters - such as access to fishing waters - have not yet been decided.
These are some of the changes you can expect to see as we enter 2021.
1) Travel
From January 2021, travel to any European country - as well as to Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland - will be a little more complicated than it was before.
You'll need to make sure you have at least six months left on your passport when you travel, with the exemption of travelling to Ireland.
If you have a European Health Insurance card, it will no longer be valid, and you'll need to purchase travel insurance instead. You may also need extra driving documents, depending on the country you're visiting.
The guarantee of free roaming on your phone while abroad will end, but so far no UK mobile firms have announced plans to bring back charges.
If you're bringing a pet abroad, the current pet passport scheme will no longer apply.
Your experience of border control will change, too - you'll use separate lanes from EU, EEA and Swiss travellers. You may be asked to show your return ticket and prove you have enough money for your trip.
You won't need a visa for visits to Schengen area countries. This area includes most EU nations, along with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
From 2022, UK nationals will have to pay for electronic authorisation to travel to the Schengen area, however. You're able to visit for up to 90 days within an 180 day period
2) Moving abroad
