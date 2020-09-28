A MAN was remanded in custody after he was charged with allegedly assaulting emergency workers at a hospital.

Tom Thorburn, 26, of Queens Hill, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.

He was charged with two counts of assaulting police officers at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and causing £8,000 worth of criminal damage to automatic doors there.

Thorburn is also facing accusations of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place on September 24.

The defendant is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on October 23.