A MAN was remanded in custody after he was charged with allegedly assaulting emergency workers at a hospital.
Tom Thorburn, 26, of Queens Hill, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
He was charged with two counts of assaulting police officers at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and causing £8,000 worth of criminal damage to automatic doors there.
Thorburn is also facing accusations of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place on September 24.
The defendant is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on October 23.
