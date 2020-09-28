GWENT’S newest hospital will be served by regular buses from transport hubs in Newport and Cwmbran, but there will be no direct route from Abergavenny, according to a Freedom of Information request.

The £360 million Grange University Hospital is scheduled to open in mid-November – four months ahead of schedule – and will serve as the specialist emergency care hospital for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

But concern has been expressed over transport links for patients travelling from Abergavenny.

MORE NEWS:

In response to a FOI request, submitted by Plaid Cymru, chief executive of the health board Judith Paget said: “The Grange University Hospital will be served by regular 20 minute buses from the transport hubs of Newport and Cwmbran, where passengers from other areas (including Abergavenny and South Powys) will arrive.

“Public transport links to the hubs will be operated on a commercial basis by existing providers, and engagement with providers Transport for Wales, local authorities, community transport organisations is ongoing to identify demand and resolve any issues.”

Ms Paget said the health board is also working with partners to “strengthen volunteer driver provision”.

Hugh Kocan, Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate for Monmouth, said: “This new information creates great uncertainty for people in Abergavenny.

“The fact that there is no direct public transport route to the Grange means that many locals will face unnecessarily long travel times to reach appointments.”

Mr Kocan also raised concerns over flooding around Llanellen.

“If plans are not put in place soon, we risk isolating people, and undoubtedly many will miss critical appointments as a result,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the health board said it continues to work with transport providers to improve public transport links to the site.

“While we appreciate the concern being expressed regarding access to The Grange University Hospital for those patients who may be travelling from the Abergavenny area,” she said.

“We remind everyone that the majority of the healthcare needs of the community of Abergavenny will continue to be met by the services available at Nevill Hall Hospital.

“These include all outpatients clinics, access to x-rays and other diagnostic tests, routine operations, treatment of minor injuries, therapy clinics and midwifery care.

“The Grange University Hospital will provide specialist services for our most seriously ill patients or those with significant injuries and it will be the trauma unit for our area.

“It is likely that if you need to be cared for at The Grange University Hospital you will be directed there by a health care professional or taken there after calling 999.”

The hospital will also have a helipad that allows urgent access to the site.

The health board added it is “working intensively with partners and transport providers and once we have certainty on timetables and routes, we will ensure these are shared widely”.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We have made improvements to the drainage on the A4042 at Llanellen during May this year and continue to monitor and assess the need for any further improvements.”