A CAR with three men inside was spotted at the site of two burglaries and an attempted burglary on the same day.
Gwent Police is appealing for information on the car and the men following the incidents, which all took place in Monmouthshire.
At 1pm on Sunday, August 27, jewellery was stolen from a property in Crawshay Close, Llanfoist.
Money was then taken from a home in Highmead Road, Llanfair Kilgeddin shortly after 1.30pm the same day.
MORE NEWS
- Thug held gun to ex-girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her mother
- Newport man charged over Royal Gwent Hospital 'assaults'
- Man broke smoker's jaw outside Gwent Wetherspoons pub with single punch
And at 2.20pm an attempted burglary took place at St Maur Gardens in Chepstow.
Gwent Police are asking for information to help them identify a man who was captured on CCTV.
A spokesman said: "We're investigating two burglaries in Monmouthshire.
"A house on Crawshay Close in Llanfoist was burgled at about 1pm on Thursday, August 27 and jewellery was taken.
"Money was stolen from a house on Highmead Road, in Llanfair Kilgeddin, the same day at about 1.30pm.
"There was also an attempted burglary at 2.20pm on St Maur Gardens in Chepstow.
"A black Ford Focus was seen in the area on all three occasions with three men inside.
"Officers are trying to trace the man pictured here as he was in the area at the time.
"Call us on 101 with any information, quoting 2000313829. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."