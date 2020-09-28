A HEARTLESS thief who stole a Gwent hospice charity box has been jailed.
Macauley Richard Davies, 21, stole the charity box collecting money for Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care.
The defendant, of Chepstow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to theft at the city’s magistrates’ court.
He also admitted failing to surrender to custody.
Davies was jailed for a total of 12 weeks and ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £85 costs.
The offences were committed in February and September.