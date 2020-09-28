THE International Space Station will be visible in the skies over Gwent this week.

The station is constantly flying above our heads, orbiting the planet every 90 minutes from more than 250 miles above us.

It is impossible to see it during the day, but at night it takes on the appearance of a bright star moving across the sky.

We are lucky as the station's orbit often takes it almost directly over us.

MORE NEWS:

While at times there can be a spell of months where the station won't be visible, due to it passing above other parts of the planet.

However, this week there will be multiple chances to spot the station as it flies over Gwent.

Times vary ever so slightly depending on your location, but we've used those given by NASA's Spot the Station website for Newport.

Here are the dates and times of when the station will become visible:

September 28

The first sighting this week will take place for around three minutes at 7.14pm tonight. The station will be visible at 75° above N, before vanishing at 10° above E.

The second pass will take place at 8.49pm, 27° above W and lasting two minutes, before disappearing 82° above SSW.

September 29

The first pass will last three minutes at 8.02pm, and the station will appear 33° above W and vanish at 27° above E.

A second pass will last one minute, visible at 9.37pm, appearing 11° above W before slipping into the horizon at 19° above W.

September 30

The first sighting will occur at 7.15pm, lasting four minutes, appearing 41° above WNW and vanishing at 10° above E.

The second pass will take place at 8.51pm, appearing 21° above W and vanishing 47° above SW, lasting two minutes.

October 1

There are two passes on Thursday, however only one will be visible to the naked eye.

It will happen at 8.04pm, lasting three minutes, appearing at 32° above W and vanishing 26° above SE.

October 2

There will be two sightings, the first at 7.17pm, appearing 42° above W and disappearing 10° above ESE.

The second pass will take place at 8.52pm, lasting two minutes, appearing 15° above W before vanishing 24° above SW.

October 3

The only sighting will be at 8.06pm, lasting three minutes, appearing at 26° above WSW before slipping away at 19° above SSE.

October 4

There will be two further sightings on Sunday. The first at 7.19pm will last four minutes. The station will appear at 36° above WSW before vanishing at 11° above SE.

While the second will last for two minutes and see the station appear at 10° above WSW before disappearing at 11° above SW.

You should be able to spot the International Space Station as it drifts overhead at more than 17,000 mph.

The station takes on the appearance of a bright star, and is usually much brighter than anything else in the sky.

Sometimes the station will rise over the horizon; other times it might 'fade' into view in the middle of the night sky as it enters into the sun's light.

It will always appear in the west, and will travel eastwards.