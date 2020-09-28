A COUNCILLOR has defended promoting theories linking coronavirus cases with 5G masts on his Facebook page after being accused of acting in a ‘reckless’ way.

Blaenau Gwent Independent councillor Mark Holland wrote on Facebook that “a so-called virus” was “being used to disguise radiation from 5G masts designed for killing”.

In a series of posts, Cllr Holland suggested a link between a spike in coronavirus cases in Brynmawr with a 5G mast in the area.

There is no evidence of a link between 5G and coronavirus and such theories have been rejected by scientific experts in the World Health Organisation.

Cllr Holland also said he had attended a rally in London attended by 35,000 people on September 19, adding: “No one was wearing a mask, me included”.

The Six Bells ward councillor said the posts were made on his personal Facebook page and were not the views of the council.

But the leader of the council’s Labour group, Cllr Steve Thomas, said they sent a ‘dangerous’ message after the county borough went into local lockdown last week.

One of the posts on Mark Holland's Facebook page

“I have to say they are deeply, deeply concerning, especially taking into account the huge rise in Blaenau Gwent cases in the past eight days,” Cllr Thomas said.

“There is a danger that this information can influence people to put themselves and others at risk.

“I cannot believe that a local authority member can be so reckless when the stakes are so high.”

Cllr Thomas has called on the leader of the council, Cllr Nigel Daniels, to “take urgent action” over the issue.

In response, Cllr Daniels said: “The social media posts by councillor Holland are his own personal views and they are certainly not shared by myself or other elected members of the Independent group.

“This is an unwelcome distraction at a time when we are focusing our resources on managing the current challenges presented by coronavirus as we aim to keep our communities safe and to slow the spread of the virus.”

One of the posts on Mark Holland's Facebook page

Cllr Holland accused the council’s Labour group of politicising the issue and said they were “ignorant to the facts of 5G”.

“On my Facebook page I am not on there as a councillor I am on there as an ordinary person,” he said.

“I have put up a disclaimer to say my views are not necessarily the views of Blaenau Gwent council.”

Cllr Holland said he is “not a conspiracy theorist”, but stood by his views of there being a “strong connection” between 5G and coronavirus cases.

However he said people should do their own research on the issue and not take his word.