THERE’S a new sensation. One of London’s most iconic hotels, the superb Strand Palace, which has been delighting guests for more than 100 years, has had a facelift.

Newly renovated, located in the heart of the West End just seconds away from Covent Garden, it offers a first class, stylish, yet unpretentious, and friendly stay at outstanding value for money.

Directly opposite the Savoy Hotel, the Strand Palace's recent refurbishment with a modern art deco-inspired interior design has transformed its 785 bedrooms and public areas.

The revamped deluxe rooms offer a touch of real comfort and taste with air conditioning, Hypnos beds and, that deal clincher, a complimentary minibar and dry bar.

They also boast 46-inch HD televisions and Bose SoundTouch 20 wireless speaker systems.

For location, you can’t have a much better base for exploring one of the world’s greatest cities.

Being in the heart of London means you can visit a number of attractions, great pubs and restaurants by foot and, during these strange times, maintain social distancing measures.

St Paul’s Cathedral, Trafalgar Square and the London Eye are all within walking distance with Covent Garden, one of the UK’s premiere shopping destinations, right on your doorstep.

Covent Garden, Charing Cross, Holborn and Embankment underground stations are also within a cricket ball’s throw of the hotel.

Eating at the Strand Palace is a real treat.

You can enjoy all-day dining at the excellent brand new Haxells Restaurant & Bar which also serves afternoon tea and the hotel’s superb à la carte breakfast.

The restaurant offers no nonsense but very good food, from burgers to penne bolognese, at prices starting from just £8.

The Strand Palace is steeped in history.

It first opened its doors in 1909 and the Roaring Twenties saw its own spectacular redesign with new art deco features introduced.

The iconic foyer that was built is now owned by the V&A Museum.

During the Second World War, the hotel was a big hit with American servicemen and it was commissioned as an official US rest and recuperation residence for its soldiers, sailors and airmen.

It also sheltered guests in its basement during German bombing raids.

To combat Covid-19, the Strand Palace has introduced a one-way system and social distancing is encouraged while you are in public areas of the hotel.

There are also sanitising gel stations throughout and guests are asked to wash their hands frequently during their stay.

And no review would be complete without a special mention to all the lovely staff who made my and my daughter’s stay so memorable.

We travelled to London by train with GWR and their brilliant service from Newport to London Paddington took us to the capital in just over an hour and a half.

If you are travelling with GWR during the coronavirus outbreak, you must wear a face covering.

They ask you travel at quieter times if possible and to buy your ticket online and get it on your mobile or GWR smartcard.