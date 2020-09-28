A COMMUNITY is pulling together to try and rescue a kitten stuck up a tree for three days.
The plight of the kitten was discovered on Saturday after it was spotted at the top of a large tree in Tredegar.
Work commenced to try and rescue the kitten but as of yet it remains up the tree, near the Rhyd Hall.
The fire service attended on Sunday but were unable to get the cat down.
A local scaffolding company, AP Scaffolding Services based in Ebbw Vale, have constructed scaffolding at the tree to try and coax the cat down.
The team left food and water at the top for the cat and said they will be back to try again tomorrow.
Taking to their Facebook page, the company said: "We are trying our very hardest to rescue this cat.
"No joy in getting the cat down tonight.
"We left him some water and food and will be back tomorrow.
"Really appreciate the likes and comments, we didn't expect all this.
"We will do our very best to help.
"Big thank you to everyone who helped tonight."