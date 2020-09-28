POLICE have handed out coronavirus restriction warnings on the first night of local lockdown in Torfaen.
Officers from Gwent Police have issued four warnings to people in Cwmbran over breaches of the restrictions.
A spokesman said: "Gwent Police Torfaen officers have this evening issued four warnings regarding breach of Covid restrictions in Cwmbran.
"Parties or meetings indoors are not allowed."
READ MORE:
- Community effort underway to rescue kitten stuck in tree for three days
- Do you recognise this man? Police appeal after string of burglaries on the same day
- Thug held gun to ex-girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her mother
The new rules, which came into place in Torfaen at 6pm tonight mean:
- People will not be allowed to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education.
- People will only be able to meet outdoors with people they don’t live with.
- Residents will not be able to form, or be in, extended households (bubbles). This means meeting indoors with anyone you don’t live with is not allowed unless there is a good reason, such as providing care to a vulnerable person.
- All licensed premises have to stop serving alcohol at 10pm (this is already a Wales-wide rule).
- Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public places (this is already a Wales-wide rule). Some people are exempt from this rule.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment