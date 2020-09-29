A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CLAIRE LOUISE LLOYD, 45, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted that she dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Disability Living Allowance.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK VANCE SAMUELS, 44, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He must also pay a £128 surcharge.

JORDAN JAMIE, 27, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM THOMAS FAIRFAX, 31, of Graig Wood Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 56 days and ordered to pay £495 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 91mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

SANJIDAH JANNAH, 22, of Tennyson Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £463 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

NEIL UPTON, 50, of Itchen Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £170 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of stealing 15 Easter eggs from Martins Newsagents.

ANDREW JOHN EVANS, 36, of Queens Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted stealing food worth £57 from Iceland.

LEE VINCENT, 48, of Baroque Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a sample.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer, driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to surrender.

Vincent must pay £394 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

GEDIMINAS CEPAITIS, 26, of Alicia Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 30 days and ordered to pay £550 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.