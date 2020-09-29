TORFAEN has become the fourth local authority in Gwent to enter a local lockdown, after what first minister Mark Drakeford called "a worrying rise in cases" in the area.

Restrictions came in to force in the borough from 6pm on Monday, September 28.

There were five new cases in Torfaen in the latest Public Health Wales figures ahead of the lockdown being imposed, meaning the cases per 100,000 people for the last seven days in the area reached 52.1 - well above the benchmark of 40 cases per 100,000 which has been used for other local lockdowns.

Following the announcement Torfaen would be going into lockdown, residents have been having their say on Facebook.

One of the main points of concern was that pubs, restaurants and shops remained open, while people are not allowed to visit family or friends indoors as extended households have been scrapped.

Marcelle James said: "They say we’re in local lockdown, but are we really? There’s people still wandering in and out of restricted areas, and who is stopping them?

"Also I think whilst the pubs/clubs are still open, the public are not gonna adhere by the rules."

"The restrictions are not definitive enough, there is no parity, and they really don't make any sense," said Tony Davies. "How can you restrict people from visiting family and yet allow people to go to the pub? That's just one example.

"If there's going to be a lockdown then it should be all or nothing in my opinion. Yes the economy might suffer but someone's life is more important than anything else."

Mel Williams said: "Lockdown should be lockdown, everything closed. If not, pubs limited to three drinks per person, school days should be alternated to ensure that the whole year doesn’t have to isolate if a single child has it.

"It’s wrong that pubs are still open but people can’t meet family in the bubble they created."

Zoe Powell said: "The only restrictions seems to be on alcohol consumption after 10pm and people cannot visit other in their home, even if they have been in a bubble with those people for the past few months. We can still do everything else except leave [Torfaen].

"As a single mum of two, isolation is hard. I wouldn't mind so much if I could see clear benefits."

Claire Vaughan-Dare added: "I don't think it will have much effect on the number of cases as pubs are still open as well as restaurants, cafes, playcentres and schools."

However Jemma Grant said she thinks it is vital that schools stay open.

"Sick of people blaming the kids going back to school," she said. "Children need to be in school and learning. My children and others will suffer if they miss anymore school."

Some others said they didn't think the lockdown would have much of an effect, with some concerned lockdown fatigue might see some people flouting the rules.

Isabelle Charlotte said: "It doesn’t really feel like much of a lockdown. Everything is still open, and you can still travel for work if you can’t work from home."

"To be honest I’m unsure it’s going to have an effect," said Lewis Jones. "I think people are mentally tired and fed up so I can imagine a greater number of people flouting the rules .

"I also think considering we are approaching flu season, the coinciding second wave might be far worse than the first. Perhaps too little too late."

"Lockdown measures are being ignored by many and are difficult to police," said Susan Oliver.

"I'm really not convinced that this is going to make much difference to the general public.

"The only people this may help are the NHS as it will slow down the cases they deal with. The NHS whom we undervalue in my opinion and absolutely take for granted."

Fiona Carter, however, said it was up to people to protect each other by following the regulations.

"If everyone did as they were asked, we’d be in a very different situation," she said. "So many think they are immune. I’ve done everything asked of me to protect myself and my loved ones and will continue to do so."

Others were concerned about how the lockdown would affect local businesses.

Nicky Harris said: "It's going to affect a lot of businesses I think, mainly hospitality.

"Our business has been overwhelmed since the first lockdown, but then not every business is as lucky."

Lydia Hartland, who lives in Croesyceiliog, said the differing boundaries could cause some confusion.

"I pay council tax in Torfaen, vote in Monmouthshire, and get BBC Bristol instead of BBC Wales," she said.

"I’m happy to follow whatever rules, just a bit confusing."