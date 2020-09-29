HOSPITALITY businesses in Newport have been urged to apply for the latest Welsh Government coronavirus support schemes.

Economy minister Ken Skates said the £140 million of new grant funding could mean the difference between "business survival and business death" for thousands of traders, amid prolonged uncertainty due to Covid-19.

Hospitality firms in Newport and other areas in local lockdown can apply for £1,500 grants to help them through the period of restrictions, via the Welsh Government's new Rapid Relief (Local Lockdown) Fund, announced by Mr Skates on Monday.

A further £20 million has been ring-fenced for businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors as part of the next stage of the Economic Resilience Fund, worth £80 million, which will be aimed at preparing firms for the post-pandemic economy rather than protecting them from current uncertainty.

Newport's Senedd members Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths have urged the city's hospitality businesses to apply for the new support schemes.

“The Economic Resilience Fund has been absolutely crucial in supporting businesses throughout Newport and helping deal with the challenges of Covid-19," they said in a joint statement. "We welcome the third phase of this fund and particularly the support for hospitality businesses who have been affected by the local lockdown measures.

"Last week we met some of the businesses impacted by the new measures around 10pm closing times. They told us they would need some tailored financial support to help them get through the winter.

"We are pleased the Welsh Government is listening and it once again shows they are working proactively to support businesses through this difficult time.”

Applications for the new support schemes are expected to open next month, and the eligibility checker for the next stage of the Economic Resilience Fund will be available in the week commencing October 5.