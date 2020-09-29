THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, October 1, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a motor and travel event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
An Auto XS Digital Tyre Inflator for £19.99 each.
Aldi's website states: "This pre-set digital compressor has a white LED light so you can keep an eye on what you are doing, and is suitable for inflating car tyres, as well as Schrader bike tyres with it's flexible air hose with screw valve connector. With an easy-to-read digital display, you can accurately inflate your tyres at home or on the go with a pressure measure of up to 1000PSI (approx)."
MORE NEWS:
- Cwmbran, Pontypool and Blaenavon residents views on lockdown
- Prisoner found in Ebbw Vale after escaping from Prescoed
- Smoking banned from sidelines of kids' football in Wales
A Black/Grey Upright Tidy Organiser will go on sale for £3.99 each.
Elsewhere, Stark Car Paint Scratch Remover will be available to buy for £4.99 each.
The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including sewing kits, bathroom essentials, plus indoor and outdoor plants.
A Singer Handheld Sewing Machine for £14.99 each.
A Silvercrest Ionic Hair Dryer will go on sale for £9.99 each.
Plus, a pot of Mini Roses will go on sale for £2.39 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.