ASDA have launched a new category of aisle in many of its supermarkets across the country - in what has been dubbed to be the first of its kind in the UK.
The company say they are the first UK supermarket to launch a vegan destination in store with two bays entirely dedicated to plant-based products.
According to research carried out by Asda and Claro, about 17 per cent of UK households are reducing their meat intake or following a plant-based diet, prompting the chain to launch more than 100 new lines across a dedicated vegan area.
What vegan products will Asda sell?
The retailer has launched vegan aisles across 359 Asda stores which will consist of one bay of savoury products including proteins, cooking sauces and condiments, and one bay of snacks and sweet lines.
The 104 new products launching will include Asda own label meal pots, as well as a number of well-loved brands such as Mrs Crimbles, Vego, two exclusive Galaxy flavours, and an exclusive new Falafel Mix from Bosh.
These are just some of the products Asda will sell:
• Asda Pasta Lentil Bowl £1.50
• Asda Rice Bowl £1.50
• EXCLUSIVE Bosh Falafel Mix £1.99
• EXCLUSIVE Galaxy Mint, and Galaxy Cookie Crumble – launch price £2.50 (until October 25)
What have Asda said about the new vegan aisle?
Sarah Thornewill, Asda’s Buying Manager, said: “We understand that customers want a quick and simple shopping experience, and this shouldn’t be restricted by dietary requirements.
"By merchandising all our vegan items together, we hope to save customers time and offer inspiration, whether for those following a plant-based diet, or those looking to reduce their meat consumption.”
