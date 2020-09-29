A TORFAEN school is the latest to be hit with a positive coronavirus case.

Gartneg Primary School, on Hillcrest in Garndiffaith, Pontypool, were last night notified of someone at the school having a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Although the school has not specified whether it was a pupil or staff member who has the virus, the only year group this has affected is Nursery.

In a statement, Garnteg Primary School said: “Advice on self-isolation has been given to all affected pupils and members of staff.

“The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) team based in Torfaen Council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

“The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless advised to by a TTP team or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.”

As a result of the confirmed case the school has undergone a deep clean, with the school also frequently cleaning and sanitising the building and undergoing a daily midday clean of “touchpoints” in communal areas.

The news follows Torfaen entering local lockdown as of 6pm last night.

In Gwent Torfaen, Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly are all currently under local lockdown.

If your child shows symptoms of coronavirus you are advised to not send them to school and to book a test.

Symptoms of coronavirus include: