POLICE have released the picture of a thug who was jailed after he committed a catalogue of violent crimes against his ex-girlfriend and came “close to killing somebody” during a high-speed police chase.

Gareth Marshall, 28, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Alway, Newport, was condemned by a judge for his “misogynistic and bullying” offences against his former partner.

And a court was told how one witness described being “terrified” as he drove a Range Rover dangerously along Hendre Farm Drive as children played nearby.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said Marshall twice attacked his ex-girlfriend last Christmas after the pair bumped into each other at Newport’s The Greyhound pub.

She told Cardiff Crown Court the first assault happened when the victim was outside: “He grabbed her by the jaw and threw her against a wall.”

Marshall then jumped into the taxi taking the woman home and set upon her after they got out of the cab.

Miss Smith-Higgins said: “He grabbed her by the face and hair. He pushed her over a small hedge and slapped her.

“She was crying hysterically. As she attempted to get up, he would keep pushing her down again.”

Marshall later sent his ex threatening messages to try and get the assault charges against him dropped.

The prosecutor told the court: “She was sent a fire emoji and a house emoji. She took this as a threat against her home.

“He called her a grass and he told her that she would need more than the police to protect her.

“There were also calls from a withheld number asking her to please drop the charges.”

A further assault took place this May when Marshall grabbed her by the throat.

On July 24, the defendant drove dangerously through Newport and failed to stop after he hit a BMW car.

Miss Smith-Higgins said the wheels of Marshall’s Range Rover “were screeching and black smoke came from the exhaust” as he sped through Ringland.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three assaults by beating, witness intimidation, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The court was told how Marshall has previous violence convictions against his partner for causing her actual bodily harm and common assault.

Nigel Fryer, mitigating, said his client “expresses his remorse” to his former partner.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant of his dangerous driving: “How nobody was injured or killed is a complete and utter piece of luck.”

Marshall was jailed for two years and three weeks and banned from driving for three years and three weeks.

The judge made a deprivation order in respect of the Ranger Rover.