SAINSBURY'S has extended the online delivery times for shoppers as part of a number of changes to meet 'high demand'.

It comes as the supermarket company said it will deliver 700,000 online grocery orders a week by the end of October.

The new milestone, which covers home delivery and Click & Collect, means the chain will have doubled its online capacity since the beginning of March.

Sainsbury’s say they will continue to grow its online offer over the coming weeks and months to 'ensure more customers than ever can shop this way'.

Hundreds of new click and collect locations added nationwide

To keep up to increasing demand, almost 200 new click and collect locations have been added, plus there will be nearly 1,000 more Groceries Online vans on the road in the coming months in comparison with last year. There will be 1,000 vans out delivering for Argos, which is also owned by Sainsbury's.

What is changing to the online delivery times - and when?

The supermarket is also is extending online delivery times, starting early morning orders half an hour earlier from 6.30am while late night deliveries will be dropped off right up until 11.30pm, half an hour later than previously available.

The new delivery times will be available from most stores and put in place over the next month.

What about the Sainsbury's Delivery Pass subscription service?

To ensure that customers not only find availability online, Sainsbury’s have re-opened its Delivery Pass subscription service to new customers.

New subscriptions were up over 120 per cent in the first week they were available versus last year as many customers plan to continue to do their weekly grocery shop online.

SmartShop all rolling out to more Sainsbury's stores

In a statement, Sainsbury's said many customers have also been using SmartShop in their supermarkets, which 'helps them spend less time in store and reduces contact by letting shoppers scan their own shopping and then check out through a dedicated till area'.

SmartShop is now available in all of Sainsbury’s supermarkets and SmartShop Mobile Pay is being rapidly rolled out to Sainsbury’s convenience stores, offering till-free and contactless shopping. The app will be live in over 250 Sainsbury’s Locals by the end of this week.

What have Sainsbury's said?

Nigel Blunt, Director of eCommerce at Sainsbury’s, said: "Doubling our groceries online orders in six months to 700,000 is an incredible milestone.

"It has been a huge team effort and also demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our online model.

"Over the past six months, customers have adapted to shopping increasingly online and we’re hearing really positive feedback from shoppers using this service.

"With our strong availability, outstanding stores and amazing colleagues, we’re ready to serve our customers however and whenever they want to shop."