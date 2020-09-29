JET2.COM and Jet2holidays have 'enhanced' its Covid-19 travel insurance to provide cover for travel to destinations where the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advise ‘against all but essential travel’ as a result of Coronavirus.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What do the changes mean for holidaymakers?

With cancellation and medical cover against Covid-19 already included in the company’s 5* Defaqto rated product, the upgrade means that customers can now get FCDO cover too.

Jet2 say this is a first for any UK airline and tour operator and 'gives customers all the assurance they need to book with confidence and insure their place in the sun, knowing they are protected against the unexpected'.

The new FCDO cover means customers are protected both before travel or if they are in destination, and the FCDO advises ‘against all but essential travel’ as a result of Covid-19.

Whether the travel advice is already in place or changes, the cover still applies and includes up to £10m medical, £5,000 cancellation and £2,000 baggage cover.

Who does it apply to?

Jet2 say the extra FCDO cover will be automatically included in all new Single Trip Travel Insurance (Europe) policies purchased on or after September 17, 2020 and added free of charge to existing Single Trip Travel Insurance (Europe) policies purchased between April 9 and September 16, 2020.

Customers will need to buy a new policy if their existing policy does not include the new FCDO cover and they want to benefit from this.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays say they have been 'repeatedly recognised for how they have looked after customers during the coronavirus pandemic' by offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund, and said they continue to do this where customers are affected by programme changes.

The company have also developed a programme called ‘Your safety, our priority’ meaning that customers are looked after throughout their flight or holiday so that they can focus on enjoying their holidays.

The measures range from onboard cleaning and ensuring that everyone wears face masks throughout the flight through to in-resort care, safe transfer journeys and ensuring everything is in place for holidaymakers.

What have Jet2 said?

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Despite changing travel advice, there is strong customer demand to get away and enjoy some much-needed sunshine.

"That said, we know customers want extra reassurance during these times, which is why we are upgrading our 5* travel insurance product to provide cover for travel to destinations where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel for reasons related to Covid-19.

"This is the latest example of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays putting our customers first, and this will remain at the absolute core of our strategy.

"Thanks to this enhanced insurance product, customers can get both Covid-19 and FCDO cover in one place, giving them added reassurance and more flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling.

"In just a few simple clicks, customers can purchase this great product and insure their place in the sun."

Further information can be found at: https://www.jet2.com/flights/insurance and https://www.jet2holidays.com/insurance.