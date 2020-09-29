TWO men are wanted in connection with investigations into two separate thefts from shops in Caerphilly County Borough.
Gwent Police have put out an appeal for two men in connection with two separate supermarket thefts in the Blackwood area.
Both images above are the man Gwent Police would like to speak to in regards to the Sainsburys Pontllanfraith theft.
The first is in connection with a theft from Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith on Thursday, September 17. Anyone with any information on this theft or about the man pictured is asked to call 101 and quote the reference 2000340376.
The man Gwent Police would like to speak to in connection with the Asda Blackwood theft.
The second is in relation to a theft from Asda in Blackwood on Friday, August 21. Anyone with any information on this theft or about the man pictured is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 2000306846.
Anyone with information can also contact the force through their social media pages.
