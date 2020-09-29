A UK-WIDE search is on to locate a man, originally from Wales, who failed to appear in court.
Police throughout the UK are searching for 41-year-old Julian Evans – also known as Simon Webb – who is originally from Wales.
He is wanted in relation to theft and fraud offences after he failed to appear at court.
Police are carrying out “a number of searches… across the UK” to locate Mr Evans, including Northumbria Police, who are leading the search, and South Wales Police.
The search has been ongoing for more than a week, with police across the UK on the lookout for him.
(Picture: Northumbria Police)
South Wales Police said: “Julian Evans has links to Wales. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the 41-year-old please contact Northumbria Police.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julian Evans/Simon Webb can call Northumbria Police on 01661 872555 quoting the log number 1432923.
Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.