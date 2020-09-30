FRIENDS and colleagues of a much-loved firefighter from Usk have raised more than £2,000 for two charities which supported him through his final months.

Ian Groves, known to friends as Joey, died on July 4 aged 57 after being diagnosed with cancer nine months earlier.

To pay tribute to him, and raise funds for The Firefighters Charity and Pancreatic Cancer UK, Mr Groves' colleagues carried a 100kg fireman's ladder 5.7 miles around Usk on Sunday.

Dan Summerson, 39, worked with Mr Groves at Usk Fire Station.

"It was good for us, to do something together as a team in memory of Joey," he said.

"There was 14 of us, and four from Monmouth Fire Station as well.

Joey's friends and colleagues taking part in the fundraiser. Picture: Dan Summerson.

"We were keen to have a bit of a following with us, but couldn't due to the circumstances, but we did find people were standing outside on their doorsteps and cheering us on.

"I'd like to say thanks to everyone who supported us and donated, it makes a huge difference to the charities.

"It's making a positive out of such a negative."



Joey's sister Sue brought along his helmet which was carried on the ladder around Usk. Picture: Dan Summerson.

Sue Hankins, Mr Groves' sister, thanked everyone who took part in and supported the fundraiser.

"As a family we would like to express our immense gratitude to the fire service family, especially at Usk for both their comradeship and support of Joe over many years service and for their help and ongoing support in his memory," she said.

"They have been amazing and helped to brighten what have been dark days.

"Joe was proud to be a part of them and we are proud of all they continue to do.

Usk firefighters finishing their fundraiser in memory of their colleague and friend Ian Groves. Credit: Dan Summerson.

"Pancreatic Cancer is recognised as one of the most deadly forms of cancer as by the time you have symptoms it is often too late to control.

"Less than seven per cent of people survive more than five years in the UK and many, like Joe, have less than a year.

"He was first ill in October last year and died in July.

"However, it is not all doom and gloom as centres of excellence like the one at Morriston Hospital are operating where they possibly can and the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK are putting £1 million into research every year.



The fundraiser was in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK and The Firefighters Charity. Picture: Dan Summerson.

"People's donations will go to a great cause. Their target is to raise £10 million by 2022.

"Hopefully one day there will be screening programmes to detect this lethal cancer in time."

The firemen are keeping the online fundraiser open for about another week while the cash donations are collected. To find out more, or to donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulRoderick1