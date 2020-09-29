AN “inhumane” driver left a cyclist to die after hitting him when deprived of sleep and rest following a cocaine and alcohol binge with sex workers.

Gym manager Craig Howick, 38, ploughed into Alex Roberts on a country road as the 47-year-old was making his way home from work.

The defendant struck the rider while at the wheel of his Audi A4 and fled the scene after causing his victim horrific injuries.

Mr Roberts died six weeks later at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital as a result of his wounds following the crash between Undy and Rogiet.

MORE NEWS

Howick later deliberately crashed his car into a hedge on another country road to cover up his tracks and try and lie his way out of trouble.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Jones told Cardiff Crown Court: “Alexander Roberts was a 47-year-old man who worked in the Bristol area.

“On Monday, August 5, 2019, he returned by train and started cycling to his home in Undy.

“After four minutes on the B4245, he was struck from behind by the defendant driving an Audi A4 with a personalised numberplate.

“The weather was fine and dry and it was still light that evening.”

Mr Jones said Howick sped off after leaving Mr Roberts “lying in pain” on a grass verge.

My brother was abandoned like an animal to suffer alone at the side of the road

A member of the public telephoned the police at just after 7pm and an off-duty paramedic called Sian Gould stopped at the scene to help the victim.

Mr Roberts was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by police officers in a patrol car with the paramedic treating him.

He died on Saturday, September 21 from multiple injuries.

The court was told how Howick might have got away undetected had his car not been involved in another road crash a few days later.

His car was impounded by police and examined after that collision. An officer noticed its windscreen weather trim was missing.

That weather trim was found by detectives at the scene of the crash that killed Mr Roberts.

Mr Jones said: “When the defendant was interviewed on August 9, he told them he was not involved at all.

“He said that during the afternoon of August 5 he had been sleeping after he and a friend had partied with two sex workers and had taken cocaine and alcohol.”

The prosecutor added how Howick told officers the damage to his car occurred after he had crashed near the David Broome Event Centre on Crick Road.

Howick, of Barn Owl Road, Rogiet, Caldicot, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Jones read out victim impact statements from Mr Roberts’ family.

His fiancée Rachel Cooney said when she first went to the hospital: “I was horrified and terrified I would lose him. That next few days he came around.

“The first thing he said was that we should get married. I was so happy and cautiously optimistic that things would be OK.

“Then things took a turn for the worse. My life as I knew it was over.”

Mr Roberts’ sister Kirsten Alexandra Roberts said of Howick: “His selfish, cowardly and inhumane act of leaving the scene haunts me.

“My brother was abandoned like an animal to suffer alone at the side of the road.

“It is a nightmare we cannot wake up from.”

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant is remorseful. He cannot turn back the clock.

“He will have to live with this on his conscience.”

Judge Niclas Parry told Howick: “The life of an intelligent, kind and gentle man was needlessly and wastefully lost.

“This was an unforgivable piece of driving. You left him for dead.”

He told the defendant his lack of sleep and rest after meeting sex workers and taking drugs had been a factor in causing Mr Roberts’ death.

Howick was jailed for three-and-a-half years and banned from driving for 47 months.

Judge Parry commended the paramedic and Gwent Police for their actions.