THERE have been three new deaths in Wales related to coronavirus and 366 new cases.
Of the 366 new cases, 65 were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. 25 new cases were in Blaenau Gwent, 16 in Newport, 12 in Caerphilly, seven in Monmouthshire and five in Torfaen. There was a total of 1,013 tests carried out across the ABUHB.
The three new deaths - all in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB area - bring the total to 1,615 although the number is expected to be higher.
Anglesey is the only area in Wales that has not recorded a positive coronavirus test in the past 24 hours.
Here is the list of the number of reported cases of coronavirus across Wales:
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 61
Cardiff – 53
Bridgend – 39
Swansea – 28
Blaenau Gwent – 25
Newport – 16
Flintshire – 16
Carmarthenshire – 16
Neath Port Talbot – 15
Caerphilly – 12
Ceredigion – 11
Merthyr Tydfil – 11
Wrexham – 8
Monmouthshire – 7
Conwy – 6
Vale of Glamorgan – 6
Torfaen – 5
Denbigshire – 4
Powys – 4
Gwynedd – 3
Pembrokeshire - 2
Anglesey – 0
Unknown location – 4
Resident outside Wales – 14
