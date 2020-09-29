PLANS for 24 extra care bungalows for over-55s – which would form an extension to a Llanfoist care home – could be refused by Monmouthshire County Council.

The land to the south of Brewers Fayre Restaurant on Iberis Road in the village, which would be used to form the extension, had already been set aside by the council’s Local Development Plan for industrial and business use.

If councillors went against the planners’ advice then Dormy Care Communities, which operates the nearby Foxhunters Care Community care home would run the site.

The extra care bungalows form an extension to that care home, which was named last summer as among the highest rated in Wales by online care guide, carehome.co.uk

Although the application says the development could create around 20 new jobs, this is not considered enough by planners.

This point is also raised by Abergavenny and District Civil Society.

They say: “The council has of course permitted a number of developments in the allocated area that are in other use classes, though they have created a significant number of new jobs.

“Despite the applicants’ attempt to minimise the effect of losing this employment site, it is the best located and only substantial and available serviced site for industrial and business uses in the Abergavenny area.

“The Society and other groups in the area attach a high importance to attracting new employment to the town in order to reduce its unsustainable dependence on commuting to work elsewhere.

“We must therefore object to the use of the land for the proposed purpose, notwithstanding the need for this type of housing in the local area.”

The plans include detached and semi-detached one-, two- and three-bedroomed bungalows. The site would also benefit from communal areas and 34 car parking spaces.

Some of the bungalows will have private gardens, and all will have a private patio and access to shared communal gardens.

The proposed development would benefit from 24-hour emergency support and a range of leisure facilities already provided at the care home. This includes a cafe, pub, hair salon and treatment rooms.

A decision will be made on the application by the councils planning committee on Tuesday (October 6).