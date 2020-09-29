This year hasn’t been easy for any of us, but parents have certainly had an extra hard time. With many children being homeschooled and more and more parents working from home, tensions have been running high for many families.

Whatever you think about children and technology, there can be no doubt about it—a game or TV show is an excellent distraction for bored children. If you’ve been looking for a new way to keep your kids entertained while you get on with the rest of your life, you’re in luck. Amazon is now offering their subscription for kids, Amazon Kids+ for three months for only £0.99 for Prime customers. For just under £1 you'll get unlimited access to the entire Kids+ for up to four children.