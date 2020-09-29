This year hasn’t been easy for any of us, but parents have certainly had an extra hard time. With many children being homeschooled and more and more parents working from home, tensions have been running high for many families.
Whatever you think about children and technology, there can be no doubt about it—a game or TV show is an excellent distraction for bored children. If you’ve been looking for a new way to keep your kids entertained while you get on with the rest of your life, you’re in luck. Amazon is now offering their subscription for kids, Amazon Kids+ for three months for only £0.99 for Prime customers. For just under £1 you'll get unlimited access to the entire Kids+ for up to four children.
Amazon Kids+ promises to bring thousands of children’s books, films, TV shows, apps, games to your child’s tablet. The subscription includes favourites from CBeebies, Lego, Disney, Warner Brothers, and Nickelodeon. It also contains classic books like The Hungry Caterpillar and the Mr. Men series. The subscription also offers parental controls so that you can set time limits, age restrictions, and even set educational goals for your child to fulfil.
Amazon Kids+ is set to replace their old kids’ service, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Our reviewers spent some time with the service while reviewing kids tablets and were blown away by the sheer amount of kid-friendly content available on the service. As the reviewer noted, “My daughter was entertained continuously and never asked me for help to find other things to play or watch.” Sounds like a dream come true for any overburdened parent!
If you’re after a subscription that will provide both education and entertainment for your child, Amazon Kids+ is certainly one of the most expansive services on the market. The service is compatible across most devices, including Amazon Fire, Kindle, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS, so you won’t need to worry about purchasing a special device—unless, of course, the idea of handing your child your iPad fills you with dread!
