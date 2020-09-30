TESCO has launched their 2020 toy sale - with the prices of a variety of products dramatically slashed.

The sale comes just in time for Christmas, with deals on popular brands like Barbie and LEGO.

We've put together everything you need to know about this year's event.

What is the Tesco Toy Sale?

The sale is a bi-annual event which sees the prices of some of the most popular toys slashed by half, both in-store and online.

This includes big named brands such as Disney, Paw Patrol, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

When is the Tesco Toy Sale?

The half price sale is hosted twice per year, in April and Late September/early October with items available to buy online at Tesco.com and in-store.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get some great deals on popular toys ahead of Christmas.

This year’s sale started on Monday, September 28, and will run until Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

What’s up for grabs?

Shoppers can expect to see a range of toys on offer, from lego sets to Barbie dolls and car toys.

Popular Barbie mermaid dolls are currently going cheap in Tesco, with one shopper saying she grabbed three dolls for just £15.

Shoppers can expect discounts both online and in store, with online deliveries of toys available as part of your regular grocery shop.

LEGO’s Speed Champions Nissan set has also been slashed in price, while a mini pack of Disney Princess figurines is going for just £12.50.

A Slumber Buddies nightlight - which projects stars around your child’s bedroom and doubles up as a cuddly toy - is reportedly up for grabs at just £5.

Do other stores have toy sales?

Argos

Argos has a huge range of toys on offer at sale prices, with parents revealing bargains in groups Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK. About 600 items are slashed in price.

The LEGO friends alpaca jungle playset, for instance, is down from £55 to just £27.50.

Argos is also selling a range of Nerf toys at half price, as well as offering free Click and Collect.

A giant life-sized ride on llama is reportedly available from Argos for just £100, but others have said Home Bargains is offering the same toy for as little as £80.

Home Bargains

As well as the popular llama toy, Home Bargains is also offering some Christmas-themed Barbies for £5.99 - a perfect stocking filler for kids.

Sainsburys

The next toy sale at Sainsbury’s will run from Wednesday, October 14 until Tuesday, October 20 and will feature a number of instantly-recognisable brands like Chad Valley.

Asda

Asda’s sale, which is now live, includes half-off discounts on hundreds of toys including Lego, Peppa Pig and Trolls.

Delivery is free on orders over £30, and click and collect comes at no extra cost.

Smyths

This year, Smyths is launching deals from Black Friday - Tuesday, November 10.

There are already some great deals in clearance, with a pop up “dream tent” to fit over children’s beds costing just £14.99.