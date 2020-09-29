NETFLIX has revealed which TV shows and films are coming to the streaming platform for viewers across the UK and Ireland in October 2020.

From series to original movies, this is what you can look forward to watching on the service this month, and film fans in particular are in for a treat.

Dick Johnson is Dead (October 2)

This documentary hybrid sees award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson putting all she's learned through a lifetime of making documentaries to one side to present an inventive and fantastical cinematic letter to her dying father.

Kirsten uses stages escapist movie-making tricks to stage ways for her 86-year-old dad to die, while hoping that the medium of cinema might help her laugh at pain and keep her father alive forever.

This critically acclaimed documentary (it won the Special Jury Award for Innovation in Non-fiction Storytelling at this year's Sundance Festival) is sure to be a tear-jerker, as well as an exploration of how film gives us the tools to grapple with life's big questions.

Emily in Paris (October 2)

This spirited romance series follows, the titular Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris.

Tasked with revamping their social media strategy of a luxury marketing company, Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges.

Song Exploder (October 2)

The latest podcast to make the jump to the world of TV, Song Exploder sees some of the biggest names in music coming together to discuss how their biggest hits were created.

The Netflix version weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer.

The is set to feature Alicia Keys and R.E.M. among others, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be on hand to discuss the creation of tracks from Hamilton.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (October 4)

This new film from Sir David Attenborough hopes to shine a light on the defining moments of the celebrated naturalist’s decades-long career and the devastating changes to our planet he has witnessed.

The new film includes its fair share of globetrotting - it starts and ends in Chernobyl and visits the Maasai Mara in Kenya - and breathtaking shots of beautiful vistas and the fauna that resides within them.

It also sees Attenborough recount what he's learned over his many years of broadcasting, and proffer some dire warnings as to the future of life on our planet.

The 40-Year Old Version (October 9)

This debut film from Radha Blank - shot in crisp black and white 35mm - won the Directing Prize at The 2020 Sundance Film Festival, so comes critically acclaimed.

It tells the story of a down-on-her-luck New York playwright (played by Blank herself) who is desperate for a career breakthrough before hitting her 40th birthday.

With all other options seemingly expended, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (October 9)

The next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series - it comes from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan - is set in 1980s England.

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor.

But all is not as it seems, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed.

The first series in The Haunting anthology series was one of the most talked about horror shows around, and this is sure to be another spooky watch perfect for Halloween.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (October 16)

The second directorial effort from acclaimed Academy Award winning scriptwriter Aaron Sorkin recounts the true story of a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.

Sorkin directs an ensemble cast - including Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance - who portray the organisers of the protest, charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

The trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history, and the film has received rave reviews ahead of release.

Here's a list of some of the new TV shows heading to Netflix this October:

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2

Line of Duty S5

Star Trek Discovery S3

The Alienist S2

The Queen’s Gambit

Grand Army

Emily in Paris

Song Exploder

Carmen Sandiego S3

Desmond’s S1-6

Teachers S1-4

Here's a list of some of the films heading to Netflix this October: