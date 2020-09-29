THE OWNERS of Usk Castle say they are reluctantly closing to the general public after 30 years following an “onerous and unrewarding” period.

Rosie and Henry Humphreys, who own the castle, say as a family they would “like to regain the privacy of our home and garden” following several incidents of “drug using, litter, and plain rudeness”.

The Humphreys family have owned the castle since 1933, when it was purchased for £525.

The maintenance of the ruins, the gardens and surrounding woodland became Rudge and Anne Humphreys’ life’s work.

Today Rosie and Henry Humphreys maintain and manage the garden and ruins, which have been largely open to visitors for the last 30 years.

Explaining the reasons for the decision, Rosie Humphreys said: “Following the closure of Usk Castle over lockdown, we tentatively tried opening by appointment over the summer bank holiday period to help visitors find things to do over a damp week.

“It proved onerous and unrewarding, despite several cheery souls making the best of it.

“As a family, we now feel, after being open virtually every day of the year for about 30 years, that times have changed, and we would like to regain the privacy of our home and garden.

“All those years ago, it felt right to share an opportunity of this lovely and pleasant space for families and tourists to visit.

“A donation for entry was a way of avoiding costs and we hoped that the special atmosphere would invite people to reward the castle with appropriate donations if they could afford it, yet still be able to visit if they were short of cash.

“However as times change, so did our visitors. We have had an increasing number of unpleasant experiences, from drug users and dealers, litter, theft, and plain rudeness.

"Visitors fumble in their pockets for small coins, little realising that the cost of conserving the banqueting hall in 2010 was £90,000.

“The spirit of joyful appreciation has been replaced by the demands of a right to visit.

“The change therefore, is that we have decided for the future, that the castle will be freely open only to Usk Castle Friends.”

As well as being open to members of Usk Castle Friends the castle will be open without charge for special events such as the Teddy Bears’ Picnic and Usk Open Gardens Weekend.

Usk Castle Friends wishing to visit should notify the castle by email, text or phone.

If you are not already a member of Usk Castle Friends and would like to join, contact secretary David Collard on 01291 673655, or email collarddavid@yahoo.co.uk.