SENEDD members won't receive a planned 4.4 per cent pay rise next month in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd today decided to cancel any increase for MSs until after the next Senedd Election - due to take place in May.

The Board removed the current provision on MS pay which means that pay is would be adjusted next month by 4.4 per cent, and thereafter in April of each year.

They said the decision reflected the "extremely unfavourable economic outlook in Wales."

The statement on the decision read: “The Board recognises the important role of Members in representing their electorate and their commitment to undertaking their duties in these difficult times.

"At the same time, the Board considered the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wales.

"The extremely unfavourable economic outlook in Wales will mean that many workers will experience hardship, be it through reduced salary or unemployment.

"The Board is of the view that the economic picture has changed significantly since the Board reviewed the matter in March at the start of the pandemic.

"It is becoming clearer that the pandemic will have longer term impacts and given the rapidly changing public health context in the past three weeks, it is now highly likely that the extremely poor economic outlook will prevail for the next six months.

“Given these considerations, the Board believes that allowing any pay rise to take place in such conditions would be unsuitable and difficult to justify.”