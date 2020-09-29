INVESTIGATIONS continue into an explosion at a house in Chepstow last week.

A man who was inside the property was taken to hospital with injuries, described by police as serious, following the incident in Lower Church Street on the evening of Monday, September 21.

No one else was injured in the blast. Several houses were evacuated following the explosion and subsequent fire.

The damaged house in Lower Church Street, Chepstow, one week after an explosion and fire ripped through the home. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Speaking today (Tuesday), a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said “enquiries are ongoing” and was unable to provide an update on the injured man, who was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea for treatment.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a fire investigator had attended the scene to conduct a joint investigation with the police.

Due to the damage to the property, as well as safety concerns, the investigator had not been able to enter the house, she added.

Previously, a gas emergency service manager from Wales and West Utilities told the Argus the blast was not thought to be related to the mains gas network".