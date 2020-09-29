ONE of the oldest theatres in Wales has re-opened its doors with the premiere of a David Attenborough documentary.

The Savoy Theatre, in Monmouth, has adapted to combat the challenges that the entertainment and hospitality industries have faced due to the coronavirus pandemic and will open specifically for upcoming events.

Managed by the Monmouth Savoy Trust, the venue generally hosts films, live entertainment, and cinema events, with the attraction winning ‘Theatre of the Year 19/20’ in the Welsh Hospitality Awards.

The theatre re-opened last night (September 28), with around 50 guests watching new documentary David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet on the big screen.

Director of Savoy Theatre, Chris Ryde, said: “We are not open for continuous use until at least the end of October, but we have plenty of upcoming events.

“We’ve done everything necessary to make our theatre safe, and as pleasant as humanly possible - no concerns were raised last night.

“People should come and visit, as we are a safe environment and – although people are used to watching things on televisions – nothing beats the big screen experience.

“With the new David Attenborough documentary, the big screen gave viewing a whole new dimension.”

Masks will be required, with sanitizer on site, a one-way system throughout the venue, and socially distanced seating – the bar and kiosk remain open.

Many live shows will instead be live-streamed, including Ruby Wax with How to be Human, an Evening in with David Lammy, an Evening in with Tim Harford and – for Halloween – The Monster Smash.

Another showing of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will be on the theatre's big screen on Saturday October 3.

The theatre's pantomime will be unable to go on this year, but a live show of Santa’s Christmas Cracker on December 6 is planned – subject to government guidelines.

For more information on what’s on at The Savoy, Monmouth, or to book tickets, visit their website monmouth-savoy.co.uk