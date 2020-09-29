WHILE house prices always seem to be getting higher and higher, every now and again a property comes up that is an absolute bargain.

And the current cheapest property in Newport - which is on the market with a guide price of just £55,000 - is exactly that.

The three-bed maisonette in Charles Street is just minutes from Newport city centre, and within walking distance of the train station.

The property, which will go under the hammer at Auction House South Wales, is described as an "ideal buy to let purchase".

With a guide price of £55,000, the property could be snapped up for less than half the average price of a property of its type in NP20.

Spread over two floors, it benefits from its own private entrance, as well as its own balcony.

The first floor features an entrance hallway from the ground floor private entrance, lounge, spacious kitchen and access to the rear balcony.

While the second floor is home to two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a bonus attic room.

However, the third floor attic room, which is accessed from a staircase from the second floor, is not included in the sale.

Buyers are advised to make their own enquiries into this.

First listed on September 28, the Charles Street property will go under the hammer on October 28.

For more information, contact Auction House South Wales on 01633 371581.