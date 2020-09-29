A CAT has been rescued from a tree after being stuck for four days.
The plight of the kitten was discovered on Saturday after it was spotted at the top of a large tree in Tredegar, sparking a huge community effort to help get it down.
Work commenced to try and rescue the kitten but it remained up the tree until this evening.
The fire service attended on Sunday but were unable to get the cat down.
A local scaffolding company, AP Scaffolding Services based in Ebbw Vale, constructed scaffolding at the tree to try and coax the cat down.
The team left food and water at the top for the cat after they were unable to get her out of the tree on Monday.
However, success finally arrived late on Tuesday evening when the cat came down.
"Thank goodness she’s safe and can now be reunited with her owners," said a post on AP Scaffolding Services page.
"This truly was a community effort.
"From the cherry pickers, tree surgeon, the fire brigade, Gavin Townsend, Ryan Chislett, Brandon Gibbs, Jaydn Jackson.
"Most importantly Leanne Skinner who never gave up, did everything she could and more to save the cat."
"We are extremely proud to have been part of this. Thank you all."
